A Stater Bros. store which has been in Fontana for almost 70 years will be shutting down next month.
The store located at 9954 Sierra Avenue, which is across the street from Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, will be closing its doors on June 4 due to an expiring lease, said Charlotte Wall, a representative of Stater Bros. Markets.
None of the employees at that store are being laid off, and they were all offered jobs at different stores, Wall said.
Additionally, Stater Bros. is planning to open a new store in northern Fontana late next year that will add more than 100 union jobs to the community, Wall said.
Other Stater Bros. markets in Fontana include locations at 8228 Sierra Avenue, 181540 Arrow Boulevard, 15222 Summit Avenue, and 11225 Sierra Avenue.
----- THE STORE CLOSING was mentioned briefly by Mayor Acquanetta Warren at the end of the City Council meeting on April 25.
City officials heard from residents of nearby senior apartments who were disappointed to hear the news.
Warren said that shoppers in that area will be pleased to know that the building will not end up being vacant.
“We have an application on file for another store that’s going there,” Warren said, but she did not identify which one.
In addition, “we have a lot of markets in the area that are right there by Kaiser, as well as Northgate right down the street that just opened,” the mayor said, referring to the huge Northgate Gonzalez Market at 9630 Sierra Avenue.
Warren said the city is always looking to bring in more retail establishments.
In fact, later this month Fontana officials will be attending the 2023 International Council of Shopping Centers conference in Las Vegas, where they will be lobbying to bring in more markets and restaurants to Fontana, Warren said.
“We are usually very successful; that’s how we brought a lot of our businesses and retail to this great town,” she said.
A Stater Bros. store at 9954 Sierra Avenue will be closing its doors on June 4.
