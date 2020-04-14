Here is good news for tens of millions of Americans, including many Fontana residents: Stimulus checks are expected to arrive very soon, possibly by April 15.
The checks, also known as Economic Impact Payments, are being directly deposited in bank accounts as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was approved by Congress last month.
These payments are being automatically issued to eligible 2019 or 2018 federal tax return filers who received a refund using direct deposit, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“We are pleased that many Americans are receiving their Economic Impact Payments,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in a news release. “This Administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief.”
This week, the IRS is launching a separate online application, “Get My Payment.” This free app allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to getting mailed checks which will start being distributed before the end of April. “Get My Payment” will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.
Treasury expects a large majority of eligible Americans will receive Economic Impact Payments within the next two weeks.
Non-filers can get their payment faster by using the "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" web portal and entering their bank account information.
Also, eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 and 2019 will be automatically sent their economic impact payments, primarily electronically.
The huge and historic stimulus package is providing payments to lower-and middle-income Americans of $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child, beginning to phase out at an annual income of $75,000 for an individual and $150,000 for a household.
"These payments will provide individuals with the cash they need right now to survive with much of the economy currently shut down," said Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District), whose district includes part of Fontana.
The stimulus money will be particularly beneficial for Fontana residents who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment in the local area had been under 4 percent until the economic devastation began, causing a surge of workers to file for unemployment benefits.
Similarly, the poverty rate in Fontana had been decreasing steadily over the past decade but now is expected to rise. About 15 percent of all residents and 21 percent of children live in poverty, according to a city report issued in late 2018.
For more information about the Economic Impact Payments, visit IRS.gov and Treasury.gov/CARES.
