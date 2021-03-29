A stolen vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and fire hydrant in Fontana, and the driver apparently fled the scene, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 28 at about 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 17600 block of Valley Boulevard in the southeastern area of the city, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
After the black SUV struck the fire hydrant, water was spewing into the air and the telephone and Edison lines were down in the street, blocking all lanes of travel on Valley.
"Edison and the water companies came out to shut off the water from the hydrant and fix the telephone/electrical lines so traffic could be open again," Anderson said.
The SUV turned out to be stolen from Colton, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.