A street vendor was injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in western Fontana, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On Aug. 3 at about 9:07 p.m., Yasmani Camacho, a 42-year-old Fontana resident, was riding a bicycle eastbound on Arrow Boulevard, just east of the Hemlock Avenue intersection. Camacho’s bicycle was set up in a manner as to sell corn, shaved ice, etc.
An unknown vehicle veered to the right and struck Camacho, causing him to be ejected onto the roadway. The vehicle failed to remain on scene and fled by continuing eastbound on Arrow.
Camacho was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment of his injuries.
The CHP does not have any additional information regarding the hit-and-run vehicle.
Any witnesses or persons with further information are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Officer N. Zollinger, at the California Highway Patrol, Rancho Cucamonga Area at (909) 980-3994.
