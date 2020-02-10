The driver of a big rig was pulled out the windshield of his truck after it was blown over by strong winds on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway south of Sierra Avenue on Monday morning, Feb. 10.
Two passing big rig drivers stopped at the scene and worked to pull Jose Guevara out of his truck after it was blown over.
Rescuers had to pull Guevara out of the windshield while he was kicking it from the inside.
"That was so scary," said Guevara. "I was going about 10 miles an hour and the next thing I know, my truck is on its side."
Guevara, who was not injured in the incident, said his trailer was empty and he was on his way to pick up another trailer.
Another big rig was blown over on the transition road from the westbound Route 210 Freeway to the southbound I-15 Freeway.
