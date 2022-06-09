Brock de Beaubien has reached the highest rank that can be achieved by a Boy Scout, and he did it by providing a worthwhile service for a local organization.
“I wanted to do something for my Eagle Scout project that had to do with veterans, mainly due to my grandpa being a military veteran,” he said. “I’m happy to do it for that reason.”
As a result, at the age of 15, the Etiwanda High School student coordinated a major renovation of the building that is operated by American Legion Post 772 on Spring Street in Fontana.
American Legion personnel were very appreciative of his hard work and held a ceremony in his honor on June 5.
Also proud of Brock’s contributions were his grandfather Michael Almeraz, his mother Veronica, and sister Pressly. The family members are long-time Fontana residents.
For his Eagle Scout project, Brock and his helpers cleaned the area in back of the building, painted the walls and deck, and created a Memorial Wall which includes an American flag and symbols of all branches of the military as well as the American Legion.
“All the members of the American Legion can come out and enjoy this for years to come,” he said. “I’m quite happy about that.”
(0) comments
