A student who suffered a health emergency was saved by Fontana School Police Department officers, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District.
On the morning of Sept. 14, the officers and Fontana High School staff members responded to an unconscious and unresponsive student in a classroom.
The officers administered medical aid to the student, who regained consciousness.
AMR quickly responded and provided medical support. The student was then transported to a local hospital for care.
Students who were in the classroom when the incident took place were escorted to another classroom by school staff. Fohi counselors and the FUSD MTSS Department were available to speak to students and provide support throughout the day.
"Fontana High School and the Fontana Unified School District take all school incidents seriously and encourage our students, families, and faculty to say something that may jeopardize the safety of our students and staff. We commend the staff and students for notifying the administration and Police Services that a student needed medical aid," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.