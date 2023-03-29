Jupharnoor Singh, an eighth-grader from Heritage Intermediate School in Fontana, was named one of the winners in San Bernardino County’s 3rd annual Spelling Bee.
Singh shared first-place honors with Phoebe Laguna, a fifth-grader from Granite Mountain Charter School, in the competition hosted by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools on March 15.
“Having two students from our county advance as two first place champions is a testament to their intelligence, perseverance and mental fortitude,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre.
Singh and Laguna will advance to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, where they will compete against more than 200 other students May 28-June 2 in Maryland.
Singh was joined by several other students from the Etiwanda School District who were outstanding at the county’s event. They were:
• Third place champion — Shreya Patel, 7th grade, Day Creek Intermediate School.
• Fourth place champion — Samuel Mathew, 5th grade, Caryn Elementary School.
• Seventh place champion — Joel Bak, 5th grade, John L. Golden Elementary School.
• Tenth place champion — Yahya Tchich, 6th grade, Summit Intermediate School.
