Fontana resident Nicole Maggard has a very bright future in the field of space exploration, considering what she has already been able to accomplish as a college senior at Cal Poly Pomona.
Maggard was the lead electrical and software engineer for a student-built satellite which went into space on April 14.
She and her team members were “all super ecstatic” about the launch of SpaceX Transporter-7 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
“About an hour after launch, we received confirmation that our satellite, Yearling-2, had been deployed,” Maggard said. “Shortly after deployment, we received our very first packets from space! The first message read: ‘Hello I am Yearling! I am in: Maximum Power Mode.’
“With the communications being a success in this mission, we are hoping to further push the envelope on increasing the accessibility to space for all science.”
To communicate with their satellite, and others, the Bronco Space group members designed and built a ground station that had been successfully operating and communicating with other satellites this month.
Ultimately, the students in the Bronco Space team plan to open source the design of the CubeSat, which could be built for about $1,000 and open up opportunities for more students to be involved in space and near space research.
Yearling-2 is an updated version of the group’s Pleiades Rapid Orbital Verification Experimental System (PROVES) CubeSat which launched in January. Unfortunately, PROVES didn’t separate from the launch vehicle and is orbiting somewhere above Earth.
Offered space on another launch, students began work on a replacement.
“The challenge,” said Maggard, was that many of the components they needed were not available due to the ongoing chip shortage and some parts becoming obsolete. “While PROVES was based on a Stanford University design (Pycubed), for this satellite, we had to develop original architecture (Pysquared).”
As the team members perfected their design, they built and tested five satellites. The team delivered Yearling-2, which is roughly the size of a loaf of bread, to SpaceX on March 4.
For Maggard, going to space or working on space-related projects has been a long-time dream.
She joined the Yearling-1 project halfway through its development to work on flight software. For Yearling-2, she learned skills in electrical systems design.
“Yearling-2 is such an exciting satellite to work on and build because we were no longer adopting pre-existing hardware. We are really starting to come into our own,” she said. “The Pysquared architecture was completely developed, tested and prepped for space in less than a month! I definitely couldn’t have done that a year ago.”
Maggard, who has compiled a 3.89 GPA entering her final semester at Cal Poly, will graduate in May with a double major in electrical and computer engineering.
She is now the lead math instructor at the Mathnasium of North Fontana and already has accepted a job offer with Northrop Grumman. She is on her way to reaching her goals, which are certainly out of this world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.