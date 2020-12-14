Students from Fontana and Rialto received $2,500 scholarships to continue their education during a recent ceremony conducted by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District).
Savhannah Rodriguez of Fontana and Debriance Walker of Rialto were named Minerva Scholarship awardees from Reyes' district.
The Minerva Scholarship program was established by Women in California Leadership to support the advancement and empowerment of women. This foundation awarded a total of 80 scholarships this year, with two scholarships going to students from San Bernardino County.
“These scholarships are essential for the empowerment of women regardless of background,” said Reyes. “Congratulations to Debriance and Savhannah on your selection, you both have and continue to be exemplary individuals in your respective fields.”
----- RODRIGUEZ, a third-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, is studying both political science and public policy. She has been involved in Cal-In-Sacramento Fellowship, Women of Color, and Young Legislators.
For three years, Rodriguez has held many leadership positions in which she has advocated for the rights and welfare of others. She is a Latinx Caucus co-facilitator, working to build a Latino-Chicano coalition amongst the UC Berkeley community.
In the summer of 2019, she worked as the primary staffer on three bills that were later signed into law. During that time, she prepared research for the senator for the committee and floor presentations, conducted stakeholder interviews, and organized testimony for the bills.
As a low-income student, Rodriguez has struggled financially to support her academic endeavors, and she held multiple jobs to get through school, in addition to extracurricular work. The 2020 Minerva Scholarship will lighten her financial burden as she continues to work toward her degree.
“This scholarship means more than just the money and the recognition for my commitment to my work and my academics -- this scholarship means recognition for the women who have come before me, for the women in politics and beyond who have served as mentors all the way to my grandmothers and mother who taught me the power of my voice as a strong Latina. This recognition is for them,” said Rodriguez.
----- WALKER, who attends San Bernardino Valley College, is currently enrolled in the school’s psychiatric technician program. She has been an active volunteer through her involvement with her church and her local food bank.
As a single mother and full-time student, Walker has had to deal with several challenges on the path to her degree. However, during that time she has shown her resilience and resourcefulness, at times working two to three jobs just to support herself and her family.
For more information on the complete scholarship requirements and details, go to the Foundation’s website at https://wicl.us/scholarship-program/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.