Two students from the 47th Assembly District, Katherine Rodriguez of Fontana and Carla Castillo of Rialto, have been named 2020 California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship recipients.
On July 17, Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes honored the students, who each received a $5,000 scholarship.
Now in its sixth year, the foundation received 1,266 scholarship applications, and 52 students from throughout the state were chosen to receive financial assistance to meet educational expenses.
Reyes said both Rodriguez and Castillo are part of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and have excelled in their educational endeavors.
“With so many applicants, it is always a difficult choice to select the finalists. We have many worthy students in our district. These $5,000 competitive scholarships are essential to help our students thrive in higher education,” said Reyes. “Congratulations Carla and Katherine for being selected. The community is proud of who you are and who you will become. You are both extraordinary examples of the greatness of our Inland Empire community.”
Rodriguez was 13 years old when she found out about her undocumented status. Since that day, she knew her goal to obtain a future education would be difficult, but that did not stop her from pursuing her dreams.
A recent Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate, Rodriguez was an active member of AVID, Health Service Academy, Science Club and Key Club, while also taking several Advanced Placement (AP) classes and competing on the school's cheer team. She also kept active in her city by volunteering with the Fontana Public Works Department to beautify the local parks.
Rodriguez will be attending Cal State San Bernardino this fall with a major in sociology, with a final goal to be a dermatologist.
“Thank you to the California Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation and Assemblymember Eloise Reyes for this opportunity,” said Rodriguez. “School is incredibly important to me and receiving this scholarship is a step closer to my career goals. I want the American Dream opportunity, where I am able to show my biggest potentials to the world.”
Castillo, a fourth-year student at Cal Poly Pomona, is studying international marketing.
As an undocumented student, Castillo has struggled financially due to lack of scholarship opportunities. The CLLCF Scholarship will alleviate her financial situation and help her focus on academics, civic engagement and professional development.
“With this scholarship, I am able to continue towards the completion of my degree and show to my community that with hard work and support from organizations such as CLLCF, our dreams can cross borders,” Castillo said.
