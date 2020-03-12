More than 450 teenagers and parents gained valuable insight during the annual Teen Leadership Summit in Fontana on March 7.
The event, coordinated by the students in the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC), was held at Summit High School.
Keynote speaker Juan Arambul, an actor and writer, encouraged the students to spread kindness.
"Every one of you has an incredible gift," he said. "It's so important to lift each other up and empower each other to be the best we can be."
Student leaders in the MYAC were pleased with how the event turned out.
"It was a great way for the community to come together," said Jerry Feng, a senior at Etiwanda High School.
Another Etiwanda senior, Benjamin Snitzer, said the summit had a "great turnout; there were a lot of new faces."
"The workshops were amazing and the environment was friendly," said Carla Medina-Gil, a senior at Jurupa Hills High School.
Aaron Steger, a junior at Rancho Cucamonga High School, said the speakers did an excellent job of energizing the students. "It was good to see them smiling and laughing," he said.
"The summit went exactly as planned, if not better," said Gisselle Flores, a junior at Etiwanda.
Andrew Solares, the adult leader, agreed with that assessment.
"The kids learned a lot through the workshops and were inspired by the guest speakers," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.