For nine years, CityLink in Fontana has held a Back to School Bash, providing free backpacks and other supplies for hundreds of students in the local area.
This year's event, which was held on Aug. 29, had a different look than previous giveaways, but it was just as effective, said coordinator Anna Ulibarri.
In order to maintain health and safety standards during the coronavirus pandemic, the Back to School Bash featured a mobile distribution, with parents and their children staying in their vehicles. Several groups of vehicles were rotated in and out of the parking lot at the location on Spring Street during the morning and afternoon of the event.
"It's been a challenge, but we love challenges," Ulibarri said with a smile. "We're so thankful, because the community has come together to make sure our students are successful in school."
Ulibarri said that CityLink, which is operated through Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, again benefited from collaborating with the Fontana Unified School District, which signed up 888 students to receive backpacks.
Ulibarri praised other organizations and agencies which contributed to the event, including representatives from the City of Fontana as well as the U.S. Census Bureau.
She also was glad that young people from Water of Life were there to perform musical numbers on a stage while the appreciative attendees watched from their cars.
CityLink offers a wide range of services throughout the year and was particularly busy during the summer months, providing food on a regular basis for needy families which have been devastated by COVID-19.
For more information about CityLink's programs, call (909) 803-1059 or visit https://www.wateroflifecc.org/citylink-services
