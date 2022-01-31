A resident substitute teacher and assistant football coach at Jurupa Hills High School has been arrested on a charge of contacting a minor to commit a sex crime, according to the Fontana Police Department and the Fontana Unified School District.
On Jan. 27, the Fontana P.D. Investigations Division received information regarding the teacher (who is also a track coach at Redlands Citrus Valley High School) allegedly exchanging text messages of a sexual nature with a 17-year-old female student.
The explicit text messages were over a three-month period, continuing from last September to December, police said.
The suspect, Joshua Armstrong, 29, was later detained and fully cooperated with detectives during the investigation, police said. He was later arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Since the arrest, the employee's services have not been utilized, the FUSD said.
Persons who have any further information about this case or may have been a victim are urged to contact Detective T. Borden (tborden@fontana.org) or Detective K. Beebe (kbeebe@fontana.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.