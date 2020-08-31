The coronavirus pandemic has been (and continues to be) stressful for almost everyone.
Businesses have suffered, parents are worried about “distance learning,” and many must continue with forced isolation from their friends. All of us have seen our lives and routines disrupted.
It’s not surprising, then, that fear and anxiety have become common emotions. Such anxiety can manifest itself in a variety of ways, ranging from changes in sleep or eating patterns, to difficulty concentrating, to increased use of tobacco, alcohol and/or other substances.
To assist San Bernardino County residents in this struggle, the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) has updated and launched a special COVID-19 wellness web page devoted to helping people suffering from COVID-19-related worry and anxiety. DBH is also providing a free, confidential crisis hotline.
“Feeling stressed or anxious is completely normal under these circumstances, and drinking alcohol or taking drugs will only exacerbate the problem,” said Dr. Veronica Kelley, the DBH director. “However, there are steps you can take to respond to such stress in a healthy, appropriate manner. Doing so will benefit you, the people you care about, and the community as a whole.”
The web page offers a variety of suggestions for helping people cope effectively:
• Being prepared. Having a plan and being prepared can provide a sense of control and security.
• Maintaining healthy habits. These include eating healthy, whole foods, moving and stretching every day, getting as close to eight hours of sleep a day as possible, and practicing mindfulness.
• Keeping calm. Anxiety increases heart rate and respirations, clouds judgement and takes us out of the present moment.
• Grounding yourself. Take deep breaths and frequently remind yourself by saying something like, “I am doing everything I can to support my health.”
Dr. Kelley noted that while the pandemic is distressing to most residents, it can be particularly difficult for those already suffering from underlying mental health conditions.
“Imposed isolation is difficult for everyone. It can be disastrous for those with existing problems,” she said.
Residents can call or text the crisis hotline any day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hotline is staffed by specially trained behavioral health professionals.
DBH also maintains a Disaster Distress Line (call 800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746). According to Dr. Kelly, the line has received a sharp increase in calls from residents worried about everything from paying their bills to having enough food to feed themselves and their families.
Dr. Kelley stressed that DBH has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to provide a variety of services to residents -- including Substance Use Disorder and Recovery Services.
“Our services have been more critical over the past few months than ever before,” she said. “We are absolutely committed to helping those struggling through this unprecedented pandemic and economic shutdown, and we urge people to contact us when they need some help and reassurance.”
