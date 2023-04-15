Two Summit High School seniors who have been superb in both athletics and academics received scholarships from nearby colleges on April 12.
Football player Tristan Murad signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Redlands and volleyball player M’Kera Drake signed with Cal State San Bernardino during a ceremony in the SkyHawks’ gym.
Murad, an offensive lineman who helped pave the way for Summit’s explosive running attack, said it was “awesome” to get the scholarship.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football, and this is a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I had a wide variety of options, but at the end of the day, Redlands is local, I know a bunch of people who are going there, and they gave me the best opportunity.”
Murad, who will possibly major in either engineering or business, has achieved a 4.4 grade point average in high school.
“I have loved being at Summit,” he said. “The football team has been amazing, and I have so many friends here.”
----- DRAKE said she was very thankful to receive the scholarship.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to get one, so this is really special to me and my family, to help me continue my education in college,” she said.
Drake, whose mother and grandmother both graduated from Cal State San Bernardino, is excited about the prospect of competing on the Coyotes’ volleyball team, which has been a powerhouse in NCAA Division II for many years.
Drake, who has a 3.9 GPA, will be majoring in cybersecurity.
She said she enjoyed attending Summit for two years, helping to lead the SkyHawks to league championships both times.
“I love my friends, coaches, and teammates,” she said. “They’re all amazing.”
