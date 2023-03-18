Summit High School’s cheerleaders are continuing to be a dominant force in national competitions.
The Summit varsity and freshman teams both took first place in their respective divisions and the junior varsity team came in second place at the USA Nationals last month.
The varsity squad achieved the championship for the fourth straight year and for the ninth time overall.
“The team went out and fought with passion and heart and was able to pull off another great win,” said Jesse Cerda, the Summit coach. “We are so proud to continually represent our school and city at this caliber.”
Earlier this year, the varsity group also won the CIF championship.
At the USA Nationals, Cerda said all three teams delivered “phenomenal” routines while participating in the preliminary round, thereby qualifying for the finals on the second day of the tough competition.
After the SkyHawks finished No. 1 in the freshman division, they turned in a strong effort at the JV level, falling short of first place by less than a point, Cerda said. Then the varsity students capped Summit’s extraordinarily successful day with their victory.
