The cheer teams from Summit High School and Fontana High School achieved top honors in separate competitions on Jan. 18.
The Summit SkyHawks earned the highest Varsity Advanced score and received a $1,000 prize at the CHEERpros California State Grand Championships.
Summit took first place in both the varsity and JV divisions at the event. The SkyHawks also were honored for having three all-state individual cheerleaders as well as coach of the year.
"Gotta say it was a good day!" said coach Jesse Cerda on Twitter.
The SkyHawks are now getting ready for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida in February. Summit took third place in last year's competition.
----- MEANWHILE, the Fontana Steelers took first place at the United Spirit Association regional competition.
