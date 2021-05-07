The Summit High School varsity cheer team faced difficult circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the SkyHawks from winning another national championship.
Earlier this month, Summit captured its second straight USA Nationals title and the seventh championship in the school's remarkable history.
"This nationals win will always be special because we were able to pull off something that seemed impossible," said Summit coach Jesse Cerda.
The team had an uphill task because of the health crisis, which forced the nationals to be held virtually. The school campus was closed for more than a year.
"When we left on March 13, 2020, I didn’t know that I would not coach my team for this long," Cerda said.
After finally being cleared to come back to the school, the SkyHawks could only condition for two weeks, he said.
"Knowing that our prelims performance was due in one month and that we would only have two weeks to put a competition routine together and compete against teams from Utah that had been practicing all year was a little stressful, but we were definitely up for the challenge," he said. "Due to the pandemic, a lot of our team members were unable to compete and we were left with 16 student-athletes on the floor."
However, from the moment they stepped back on campus, they didn't turn away from their goal, which was to send in a great video to the judges, Cerda said.
"Luckily, these athletes really do have the heart of a champion and pushed hard to make it happen!" Cerda said. "The team competed in the Large COED Show Cheer Advanced Division, which allows them to do the most difficult stunts and tumbling skills for high school cheerleading."
On May 2 at 4 p.m., the SkyHawks sat in front of a TV virtually to hear their awards ceremony.
"As the different divisions went on, they sat anxiously to hear how we had placed. Close to the end in the cheer categories our division finally came up and our team could not contain their excitement as they were named 2021 USA Nationals champions! All their hard work and sacrifices to come to practice had paid off!" Cerda said.
Under Cerda's leadership, Summit has been a dominant force in cheerleading for more than a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.