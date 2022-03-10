It has been another historic year for the Summit High School cheer squad.
The SkyHawks continued their splendid tradition of excellence by winning two CIF championships, one state title, and one national title in recent weeks.
Plus, they traveled to Florida to compete against the best high school teams in the country in the UCA Nationals. Summit took fifth place in the Large Coed Game Day Division despite having a team that had only two returning performers.
“They did amazing,” said Summit cheer coordinator Jesse Cerda.
He was quite pleased that the SkyHawks were able to thrive despite having a very demanding schedule, with competitions every weekend from the end of January through the end of February.
Summit acquired first place in the CHEERpros State event and also won the CIF Southern Section championship for the second time. Two weeks later, the SkyHawks were named the inaugural CIF Southern Region state champions.
They finished their competition schedule by achieving their third straight USA Nationals title in Anaheim. This was the eighth USA Nationals crown for the school’s varsity program.
“With another successful season coming to an end, we are excited to welcome all the new talent coming into our program next season and want to wish our seniors the best,” Cerda said.
Summit’s cheerleaders have enjoyed tremendous success over the past decade and have become a national powerhouse under Cerda’s leadership.
