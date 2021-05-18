Four Summit High School students will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June after earning gold medals at the California SkillsUSA finals in April. Senior Christian Magana (left) and junior Vincent Caudillo (center) won gold medals for CyberSecurity and junior Elijah Walker (right) won a gold medal for Robotics and Automation Technology. Walker will be joined by his teammate, junior Harsh Patel, not pictured. (Contributed photo by FUSD)