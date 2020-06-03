Summit High School's graduating seniors said they wanted to be on the road to success, and so it was appropriate (but still highly unusual) that they would celebrate their commencement at a race track.
The SkyHawks' ceremony for the Class of 2020 took place on June 2 at Auto Club Speedway because of health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historic drive-in ceremony enabled the students to individually get out of their vehicles, have their names announced, have a professional photo taken, and receive a diploma jacket and a commemorative mask, all while maintaining social distancing.
Matthew Mendoza, the Summit valedictorian, acknowledged that his senior year turned out much different than he had hoped., because all school buildings were closed in March and a distance learning program was instituted.
"I know we may be upset to miss out on all the amazing things that make our senior year special," Mendoza said in a pre-recorded message on YouTube. "And we may see all of it in vain, but the efforts that we have put into it are anything but … Our endeavors at Summit will lead us to brighter futures."
Mendoza thanked his teachers for making the school year a positive experience despite the circumstances.
Athena Rubio, the salutatorian, made a special point to praise teacher Sherry Hamilton, who is retiring this year.
Rubio, alluding to the race track theme in her speech, said all the students are creating their own road map to their life's journey.
"This is a moment of both farewells and new beginnings," she said.
