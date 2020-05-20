Summit High School hosted its Class of 2020 Awards Night on May 19, inviting graduating seniors to drive through the school's parking lot to receive their awards.
The celebration was livestreamed on Facebook, generating dozens of positive comments from well-wishers.
"Class of 2020 you rock!" exclaimed Catina Johnson in a Facebook comment.
Noting that the seniors made it through the adversity of the past two months, Johnson added: "You can overcome anything after this! This will only make you stronger!"
Parents were glad that the students were able to receive the recognition they deserved for their accomplishments.
"The kids really need this!" said Tammy Gardea.
Cristina Rojas congratulated the students and said she was proud of them. Rojas also said: "Thank you to all the teachers who made this possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.