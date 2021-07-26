Summit High School’s ASE Education Foundation Automotive Program has partnered with General Motors (GM), which will donate a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse to help career technical education (CTE) students enrolled in Summit’s ASE Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair class gain the technological skills necessary to become an automotive technician.
Made through GM’s corporate donations program, the gift will bolster Summit’s maintenance class, which is guided by GM’s Automotive Service Education Program (ASEP) curriculum and incorporates advanced automotive technical training with a strong academic foundation of math, reading and electronics, as well as analytical and technical skills.
The ASE Maintenance and Light Repair class is part of Summit's Systems Diagnostics Service and Repair CTE pathway. Students can earn credit while working and learning on the job, providing them with a solid education and invaluable work experience, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Unified School District.
Fontana car dealership Rotolo Chevrolet will provide support to help train and offer internships to Summit students pursuing careers in the automotive service industry.
“Summit’s ASE Education Foundation Automotive program is grateful to GM for the donation of the Chevrolet Traverse for training purposes,” Summit automotive instructor Ray Brinkle said. “This will be highly beneficial for training students on current technology and shaping skills needed for working on new vehicles with advanced level technology.”
The FUSD offers a districtwide college and career readiness program, featuring CTE pathways that provide relevant industry experience in such fields as aviation mechanics, information and communication technologies, health science and medical technologies, international business and finance, public safety, media and entertainment, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.