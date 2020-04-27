Natalie Castellanos-Barrera, a senior at Summit High School, has been named a 2020 Dell Scholar.
Castellanos-Barrera is one of only 500 students in the nation to receive the $20,000 scholarship this year.
In addition to the monetary award, all Dell Scholars get:
• Personalized, multifaceted support for the academic, financial, and emotional life challenges that may prevent students from completing college
• A laptop with a four-year warranty
• Chegg credits ($500 annually for four years) to be used for textbook purchases and rentals and/or textbook solutions (via Chegg Study)
• A Scholars Resource Network that connects students and their families with resources to deal with stress, debt, managing child care, and life circumstance.
