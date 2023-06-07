(From left to right, top to bottom) Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 graduates earned pre-apprenticeship status through the school’s Mechatronics career technical education pathway. Pictured from left to right, top to bottom are Sebastian Lara, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Community/Industry Outreach Specialist Jalisa Randle, Mechatronics teacher Marco Torres, and Esana Tesfaye, Derek Gutierrez, Ruddy Martin Gutierrez, Ricardo Mendiola, Orlando Serrato, and Nathaniel Anaya.