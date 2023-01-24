Summit High School’s cheerleading squad has achieved yet another top honor.
On Jan. 20, the SkyHawks turned in a flawless performance to win the CIF Southern Section championship in Coed Division 2 at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside.
It marked the third time that Summit had earned the CIF crown since the traditional competitive cheer competition was first established in 2019.
“The team had so much energy on that mat and had everyone cheering loud. They came off the mat with a zero-deduction routine,” said coach Jesse Cerda. “We were so proud to have our principal, Renee Castanon, in attendance and cheering us on along with our Summit JV and freshman team, and all of our family and friends.”
For many years, Summit has had one of the top varsity squads in the nation, and the SkyHawks will be aiming to continue their proud tradition of excellence during events in the upcoming weeks.
“This coming weekend we will be competing for the CIF State title and leave for Florida in a couple weeks to compete among the best cheer teams in the country,” Cerda said.
Then, following the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, the SkyHawks will return home and finish their season competing for their ninth USA Nationals title on the West Coast.
