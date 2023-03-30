Summit High School’s instrumental and vocal music departments achieved high honors at the Heritage Festival hosted by World Strides at Disneyland Anaheim recently.
The Summit Wind Ensemble and Advanced Orchestra earned gold medals, winning 3A division national titles, with the wind ensemble scoring 95 and orchestra scoring an amazing 97, said James Sharp, the instrumental music director.
Additionally, the orchestra took home the sweepstakes title in the orchestral division for the second year in a row.
Both groups earned Adjudicator awards for highest scores.
Lynette Silva, a senior cellist, was one of 12 students who received a Maestro award, which recognizes exceptional musicianship.
In addition, the Summit Madrigal Choir, under the leadership of director Tyler Bettge, earned a silver medal at the competition.
“All of the musicians at Summit High School would like to thank everyone who helped them along the way, because without your support, none of this is possible,” Sharp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.