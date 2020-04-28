Summit High School senior Anthony Arciga has been named to Workforce Career Readiness' 2020 list of “100 High Schoolers America Needs to Know About.”
Arciga was recognized for his excellence in Summit's TV production career technical education pathway.
Arciga and one of his classmates won a gold medal at the SkillsUSA regional competition in video production, outscoring the nearest opponent by nearly 56 points.
Last fall, Arciga won the Fontana Unified School District's Red Ribbon Week PSA competition. He was honored for having an outstanding public service announcement at the FUSD's Red Ribbon Breakfast.
