When John Romagnoli found out recently that one of the senior athletes at Summit High School was receiving a full-ride scholarship, he knew that nobody was more deserving than Sandy Thomas.
During a special ceremony at the school on April 26, Thomas, a standout on coach Romagnoli's basketball team, was given the prestigious scholarship as part of the Wings Scholars program from the Nike/Jordan Brand.
Thomas said he was very excited about having his college experience completely paid for.
“When I applied for it, I wasn’t sure if I would win or not, so being able to win and have my family and friends around me, supporting me, is very cool,” he said.
Thomas said he possibly will attend Cal Baptist University in Riverside. He also had a previous scholarship offer from UC Santa Cruz.
During his years at Summit, he has helped lead the SkyHawks to league championships while also maintaining a 4.2 grade point average. He plans to major in computer science, with a minor in cybersecurity.
“He is an outstanding student and an outstanding basketball player,” Romagnoli said. “He has overcome a lot of adversity in his personal life, and you would never know that, because he pushes through and not only takes care of himself but also his younger sister.”
Tragedy struck Thomas’ family when his mother passed away. He also suffered a knee injury in his junior year which took him away from completing the basketball season.
But through it all, Thomas has persevered because of his excellent work ethic. “I’m immensely proud of him,” Romagnoli said.
“I really love my school,” Thomas said. “I love coming to school every day and being around my friends, the basketball team, and my girlfriend. I will really miss being here after graduation.”
