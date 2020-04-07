Michael Dugbartey has always loved technology and has enjoyed being involved in a robotics program at Summit High School.
But being from a low-income family, he was frustrated by the fact that he missed out on some previous opportunities because of a lack of funds.
However, all of that changed in a big way on April 2, when Dugbartey was named a winner of a $40,000 scholarship from Edison International.
Dugbartey was one of 30 high school seniors in Southern California Edison's service area to be named an Edison Scholar and get a chance to pursue science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) studies in college.
In a video submitted to Edison, Dugbartey said that he may possibly attend either San Jose State or UC Irvine, majoring in computer science, upon his graduation from Summit.
His long-term goal is to create a company based on computer programming, engineering, and robotics that researches new products and creates solutions for everyday problems.
Most importantly, he wants to spread knowledge about STEM to students and adults.
Dugbartey was the safety captain for the FIRST Robotics Competition and served as president of Summit's Robotics Club.
Since 2006, more than $11 million in scholarships have been awarded to 670 high school seniors through the Edison Scholars Program.
“We are very proud of these students and their outstanding academic achievements,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, in a news release. “The scholarships provide financial support to these deserving scholars and their families so they can focus on their studies. We are counting on them to help us innovate and turn big ideas into real-world solutions and we know they have a bright future ahead.”
The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.
