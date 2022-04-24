A lot of "superheroes" — and even a few “villains” — were seen at the Walk for Kids 2022 - Inland Empire at Fontana Park on April 24.
“Today we have a ‘superhero’ theme, so we have a lot of teams in costume,” said Karen Hooper, the executive director of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House.
Hooper was thankful for all of the people who participated in the walk, whether they were dressed as “superheroes” or not. The Walk for Kids raised money for the Ronald McDonald House.
