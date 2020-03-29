The Superior Grocers store in Fontana has reopened after temporarily closing its doors, according to a sign on the door of the market.
The store is located at 16055 Foothill Boulevard.
The sign on the door said:
"We would like to notify our customers that we temporarily closed this Fontana location for precautionary cleaning to thoroughly sanitize and disinfect the store due to a presumptive positive testing of COVID-19 by an individual in our store. The store has now been fully sanitized and disinfected and we have re-opened."
