When it comes to traffic flow in Fontana, Supervising Traffic Systems Specialist Darrin Huggins is determined to make your trip from Point A to Point B as efficient and safe as possible.
Huggins began his career with the city’s Engineering Department nearly 20 years ago as a traffic signal technician responding to calls about city traffic signals.
Today, he leads the traffic signal maintenance team which conducts operations on 207 signalized intersections throughout Fontana.
He helps bring new traffic control devices to the city and operates the Traffic Management Center, where he remotely controls traffic signals through a vast communications network. Here, he monitors traffic signals at key intersections and adjusts signal timing to assist in relieving traffic congestion.
Smoothly moving more than 214,000 residents and thousands of visitors in Fontana is no easy feat, but Huggins is up for the challenge. A single segment of Sierra Avenue sees more than 42,000 motorists each day.
So what's the secret to hitting all the green lights? Nothing but patience, according to Huggins.
Traffic lights are timed based on the movements allowed through the intersection (left turns, right turns, and thru movement) and the amount of volume each movement will see during the peak hours. The calculated values are inputted into a timing software, allowing Huggins to generate a virtual model of the intersection and a set of timing parameters recommended for setting up the timing for the intersection. If you are traveling on one of the main corridors in Fontana where the traffic signals are synchronized, you are more likely to make fewer stops and experience fewer delays.
Huggins finds working with his traffic signal maintenance team to be the best part of his job. He and his team of three ensure that all signals are operational 24/7, 365 days a year.
"What most people don't see is my [team] responding to trouble calls at all hours of the night, including weekends and holidays. The team does this with no hesitation and takes pride in doing so," he said.
----- NOW for a little Q&A:
• Why did you choose to work for the City of Fontana and why do you stay?
I chose to work for the city because of the opportunity that presented itself, as well as the stability, pride, and professionalism that comes along with being a City of Fontana employee.
• What is something most of your co-workers don’t know about you?
When I was in the 10th grade, I was invited to be on a local TV show where one of the guests was a psychic reader. Without any knowledge of the psychic world, I became a non-willing participant and received a reading on live TV. The psychic told me my future would consist of “airplanes and lots of air and space”. I never really thought about the reading again after that day because it all seemed like nonsense to me. Fast forward four years later, and there I was standing in front of Uncle Sam taking the oath to become a soldier in the United States Air Force. My job in the USAF was an aircraft electrician where I flew on numerous sortie missions, simulating combat and conducted maintenance on electrical systems on B52 Bombers, KC-10, and KC-135R refueling aircrafts. Go figure. I also served in Desert Storm in January of 1991, where I was stationed on an island located in the Indian Ocean called Diego Garcia for 6 months.
• What do you do for fun?
I love to be with my family and friends enjoying life and laughing while doing it. It could be as simple as going to Stater Bros. or taking a trip together across the country. As long as we’re together, I’m good! I also enjoy music, exercising, and writing. My wife and I are collaborating on a couple of projects. One is a book based on science fiction and the other is a script for a situational comedy.
• What is the best advice anyone has ever given you?
The best advice I was ever given came from my father. He always told me to believe in myself because often others won’t and if you share their same mentality you will go nowhere in this life.
• What does it take to bring a traffic signal to an intersection?
An engineering study is first conducted to see if a non-signalized intersection meets a host of warrants or conditions that will ultimately determine if the intersection is recommended to be signalized or not. Once this occurs, a funding source is determined, engineered plans are created, a contractor is selected, materials are ordered, and then construction begins.
• Anything else you would like to mention?
The current epidemic we’re dealing with has presented itself with the opportunity for us to sit back, take a breath, and re-evaluate our lives. For me, it reiterated the significance of family and what it means to be a part of one. We often take for granted the presence of those around us but now more than ever we’re realizing, within the blink of an eye, it could all be taken from us. Learn to take the time to appreciate those that are around you by telling them. No one should have to assume how you feel about them.
Huggins was recently selected as the city's Employee Spotlight recipient by his peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.