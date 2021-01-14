San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. is seeking qualified applicants interested in serving on various boards and commissions.
“I encourage residents throughout the Fifth District communities to apply for appointment to various boards and commissions," Baca said in a news release. "The District has citizens who have life experience, compassion, and the desire to serve our community. Our community needs applicants who want to help make policies that impact the environment, recreation, healthcare, social equality, economic development, housing, and seniors’ quality of life. Now is the time more than ever for everyday people to have a voice in our local government.”
For more information about which boards and commissions are open and how to apply, call the clerk of the board at (909) 387-3841.
The 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Colton, Rialto, and San Bernardino.
