San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the redistricting process, how it pertains to San Bernardino County and the 5th district specifically, and to address constituent concerns.
The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“It is paramount that we educate our community on the redistricting process due to the impact it plays on available resources and services. We must also connect with populations of interest to ensure that they have a role in the redistricting process, and that they receive pertinent information on necessary resources and services,” Baca Jr. said in a news release.
His district includes the eastern portion of Fontana in addition to other cities.
Along with Baca Jr., redistricting commissioner William Jernigan, redistricting consultant Matt Rexroad, and representatives from Inland Empire United, Service Employees International Union (SEIU 2015), and Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) will be in attendance.
The town hall will be open to the public via Facebook Live.
For more information on the town hall and how to attend, follow https://www.facebook.com/supervisorbacajr/ on Facebook or call the district office at (909) 387-4565.
