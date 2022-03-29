A suspect who was fleeing from police in Fontana crashed a vehicle into a tractor-trailer in Rialto on March 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police initially received a report of a stolen Honda CRV in the area of Jurupa and Slover avenues in southern Fontana. Officers checked the area and did not find that vehicle, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
However, then the officers did locate a black 2015 Ford F150 with stolen plates on it. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the F150 immediately sped away, traveling east on the Interstate 10 Freeway and exiting on Riverside Avenue.
The F150 sped south on Riverside, running a red light at Slover and colliding with the tractor-trailer turning north onto Riverside. The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Juan Brizuela, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Rialto Fire Department.
Officers removed two unharmed French bulldogs from the F150.
The Rialto P.D was in charge of handling the traffic accident investigation.
Brizuela was transported to West Valley Detention Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Upon release, the suspect will be booked at West Valley Detention Center due to two warrants from L.A. County and Imperial County and three open felony charges, Romero said.
There were no injuries to civilians or officers and no damage to city property, Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.