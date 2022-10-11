A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The suspect entered the 210 Freeway eastbound from Cherry and foot bailed shortly after getting onto the freeway. The vehicle came to rest on the guardrail, causing minor scratches to the passenger side and no damage to the guardrail.
The suspect jumped the south guardrail and fell down a long embankment, sustaining minor injuries. He was detained at the bottom of the embankment by officers.
The suspect was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance from injuries sustained from falling down the embankment, and later he was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
----- POLICE found three other stolen vehicles recently:
• On Oct. 9 at about 9:16 p.m., officers located a stolen Chevrolet Suburban in front of the Food For Less store on Valley Boulevard. The suspect, Andrew Haralsonsims, 33, fled from the vehicle across Sierra Avenue and ran behind the Sherwin Williams paint store, where he was taken into custody. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
• On Oct. 10 at 9:15 a.m., officers located a stolen Chevrolet Express van on Valley Boulevard. The driver, Roland McFoy, 22, who was on parole for manslaughter, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
• Also on Oct. 10 at 1:18 p.m., officers located a stolen Dodge Ram in the area of Cedar Avenue and the Interstate 10 Freeway. The suspect, Silvestre Bahena, 56, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
