A suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in southern Fontana on the morning of Feb. 3, and two schools were briefly placed on lockdown because of the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began when an officer spotted a stolen 1996 Honda Accord which had been taken from Jurupa Valley on Feb. 2, police said. The officer stopped the Accord in the 10800 block of Citrus Avenue.
A female passenger remained in the Accord, but the male driver took off running, police said.
Police requested that nearby Jurupa Hills High School and Fontana Adult School be placed on lockdown while officers set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect.
The driver was later located by a Fontana P.D. K9 while hiding in the nearby area and was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as a 27-year-old man from Riverside, according to Officer Rich Guerrero.
The lockdown of the schools was lifted at 9:31 a.m., and all regularly scheduled school activities resumed, the Fontana Unified School District said in a Facebook post.
"At no time were students and staff in any danger," the Facebook post said.
