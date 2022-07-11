A suspect eluded capture after allegedly leading a Fontana deputy on a dangerous pursuit, but he was arrested eight days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred on July 2 at 10:37 p.m., when a deputy who was involved in helping the San Bernardino County Fire Department enforce laws related to illegal fireworks drove through the area of Cactus Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue in Rialto.
He observed a vehicle in violation of a California vehicle code and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Carlos Enciso, a 21-year-old Rialto resident, fled and led the deputy on a pursuit for several minutes and about six miles, the Sheriff's Department said.
At one point during the pursuit, Enciso allegedly drove head-on toward the deputy, causing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
Several vehicles were damaged by debris due to Enciso’s reckless actions, the Sheriff's Department said.
The pursuit ended near Holly Street and Agua Mansa Road in Bloomington when Enciso drove off road and the deputy stopped pursuing.
An arrest warrant was later issued for Enciso's arrest and on July 10, he was located in Rialto. Enciso was arrested for his warrant and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
