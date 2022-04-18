A suspect who was fleeing from police was injured when he crashed his vehicle in Rialto on April 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:53 p.m., a Fontana P.D. officer observed two vehicles racing on Merrill and Sierra avenues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicles.
The driver of one of the vehicles fled, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Maple and Baseline avenues with a traffic collision.
The driver, Anderson Vasquez, 21, had to be extracted from the vehicle by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and suffered significant injuries. Anderson was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The Rialto P.D. was investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.