A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
San Bernardino P.D. investigators, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's 40-King helicopter, located the suspect vehicle in Fontana, and one suspect was arrested without incident. He was found to be on parole for a prior robbery.
During a search of the car, officers located a replica firearm.
The victim positively identified the suspect, vehicle, and the weapon. The suspect was booked on multiple felony charges.
