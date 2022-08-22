A suspect in a road rage incident was arrested after he and his victims entered the Kaiser High School campus on the night of Aug. 19, causing the campus to be locked down temporarily after a football game, authorities said.
No persons were injured during this incident, according to the Fontana School Police Department, which provided information in a Facebook post.
The road rage incident took place just before 10 p.m. in the Southridge area of Fontana.
At that time, the adult suspect allegedly brandished a firearm at the victims, who were Kaiser students. The victims fled the area in a vehicle and were followed by the suspect. The victims entered the Kaiser parking lot.
Fontana School Police officers, who were working at the school site, were notified by the victims of the incident, telling the officers that the suspect who followed the victims in the parking lot was possibly armed with a gun.
The Fontana School Police Department, assisted by the Fontana Police Department, took the suspect into custody without incident.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Kaiser High School Administration moved students and parents inside of the gymnasium for their safety," said Steven J. Griffin, the FUSD's interim police chief.
The school parking lot and perimeter were searched with a gun detection K-9 and no firearm was located, Griffin said.
Students and staff members were able to safely leave the school site and the Fontana School Police officers stood by until the campus was cleared, Griffin said.
