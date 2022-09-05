A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station were notified of a vehicle driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-10, near Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. A nearby patrol unit assisted the Rialto Police Department, which began to pursue the vehicle.
The driver, Cesar Rojo, a 29-year-old resident of Riverside, drove down the wrong direction, down the offramp, toward a deputy who had vehicle lights and siren on. For public safety, law enforcement did not pursue while Rojo drove the wrong direction on the freeway, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A short time later, Deputy Hernandez located the suspect vehicle on Cedar, near I-10. Rojo again failed to yield, and deputies pursued him for several miles, with the assistance of the Rialto P.D.
The pursuit ended in the area of Rose Avenue and Birch Avenue, when Rojo apparently intentionally drove through a chain link fence. He entered private property, where he damaged several plants and water lines. He was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle Rojo drove was found to be stolen from the city of Riverside, the Sheriff’s Department said. The Rialto P.D. determined Rojo was allegedly involved in several crimes in Rialto prior to the vehicle pursuit. Rojo was booked into West Valley Detention Center on several felony charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
