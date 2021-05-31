A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after being involved in a pursuit which started in Fontana on May 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:45 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Baseline Avenue and the Interstate 15 underpass. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it immediately fled from the location and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went through Rancho Cucamonga and ended in the area of 4th Street and the I-15 freeway, where the vehicle collided with a light pole. The suspect tried to run away but was apprehended by officers after a brief foot pursuit.
A loaded firearm and methamphetamine were located in the stolen vehicle and the suspect was also found to be on probation, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
