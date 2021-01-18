A suspect in a stolen vehicle led officers on a pursuit through streets in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga before being arrested on Jan. 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver immediately fled northbound on Sierra, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
The vehicle went west on the Route 210 Freeway into Rancho Cucamonga, where it exited at Day Creek into a neighborhood.
The driver, Markell Evans, 41, got out of the car and tried to run away, but he eventually gave up when contacted by officers, Anderson said. No force was used to take him into custody, Anderson said.
Markell was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
