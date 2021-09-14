A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he led officers on a pursuit in Fontana on Sept. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:15 p.m., police located the vehicle in the area of Sierra and Randall avenues, but the driver made a U-turn and accelerated, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
A short pursuit ensued as the driver drove north on Sierra and ultimately collided into an Edison pole at Upland and Wheeler avenues.
The driver ran from the car on foot but was taken into custody quickly.
The driver was identified as Clyde Dowell, a 32-year-old resident of Palm Desert, who received medical attention from the traffic collision prior to being booked in at West Valley Detention Center, Anderson said.
