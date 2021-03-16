A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after leading police on a pursuit on several Fontana streets before crashing in the southern area of the city, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On the night of March 15, officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Beech and Miller avenues in northern Fontana, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
After a traffic stop was initiated, the driver immediately fled from officers and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle collided into the dead end of Philadelphia Avenue, ending the pursuit, Anderson said.
The driver ran from the vehicle but was apprehended a short time later without incident. He was charged with possession and driving a stolen vehicle, Anderson said.
