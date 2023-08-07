A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit which began in Fontana and ended in Rialto, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 2 at about 5:56 p.m., a stolen blue Honda Civic was identified by Fontana P.D. helicopter Eagle 1 moving southward on Sierra Avenue from Terra Vista Avenue, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Law enforcement officers attempted to intercept the vehicle; however, it instigated a prolonged chase involving both the officers and Eagle 1 across the Interstate 210 and Interstate 215 Freeways.
The car made a few exits in San Bernardino before finally exiting in Rialto. While the ground officers momentarily lost track of the vehicle at the 210/215 interchange, Eagle 1 maintained surveillance from above. The car was found on Via Verde Drive in Rialto, where the driver, subsequently identified as 31-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, abandoned the vehicle and entered a residential building in the 2600 block of Via Verde.
A perimeter was set up by the police, and after a series of loudspeaker announcements, Gonzalez was located coming out from an upstairs room that he rented in the property, Romero said. With no further incidents, he was arrested and positively identified by a local witness as the suspect who had earlier escaped on foot, police said.
Gonzalez was subsequently processed and held at West Valley Detention Center.
