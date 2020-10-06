A suspect was arrested after a large amount of suspected child pornography was found on a cell phone left in a car, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were contacted by an Uber driver who discovered a cell phone left in her vehicle by a passenger.
In an attempt to locate the owner of the telephone, the Uber driver accessed the cell phone’s content and discovered the child pornography, police said.
Through the investigation, detectives located more than 4,000 images and videos containing child pornography.
Detectives identified Salvador Sarellano as the owner of the cell phone. The suspect was located in Pomona and was taken into custody. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.